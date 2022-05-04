Tiger Shroff’s Iconic 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' Line Gets Foot-tapping Remix By Yashraj Mukhate

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is currently the talk of the town as his iconic dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' went viral after he promoted his recently released film Heropanti 2. The iconic line has now been turned into a foot-tapping beat by the popular online creator Yashraj Mukhate, who often works his magic online. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the video and praised him as they enjoyed the track.

Yashraj Mukhate on 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' trend

Yashraj Mukhate took to his Instagram account and shared a video featuring himself, Ruhee Dosani and Neel, as the trio danced and acted to perfection. The clip has netizens bursting out laughing as the three creators collaborated on the hilarious and creative project. Fans seemed to love that Yashraj gave the iconic Tiger Shroff dialogue a unique and musical twist and hailed him in the comments section of the video.

Watch the video here:

Several fans called it a 'fire' collaboration as Yashraj Mukhate joined hands with Ruhee Dosani and Neel to make the hilarious video. They hailed the trio's steps and fell in love with the beats that resembled those of Garba songs. Some netizens also thanked the creator for making the gem of a video, while many others flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. Fans also claimed that Yashraj 'won this trend' as they poured in love for him online.

Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

The popular Bollywood star was most recently seen in Heropanti 2, in which he took on a lead role alongside Tara Sutaria. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film is expected to earn Rs 1.70 Cr on its fifth day on the bog screen. The film saw the actor take on some high voltage stunts, that left viewers in awe. He recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his team and it was hilariously revealed that the actor has about 10-15 standby pants on set. This was because the actor had earlier ripped many of his outfits while he was filming for the Ahmed Khan directorial.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff, @yashrajmukhate