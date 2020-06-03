Tiger Shroff Wishes Ahmed Khan On His Birthday, Says 'can't Wait To Work With You Again'

Ahmed Khan, born on June 3, celebrates his 46th birthday today. He is a popular choreographer and director in the Bollywood industry and has worked with many prominent stars throughout his career. To wish him for his birthday, actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media stories to post a picture.

Tiger Shroff wishes Ahmed Khan on his birthday

He shared a candid picture of him and Ahmed Khan sitting on a bench. The duo seems to be deeply caught up in a conversation where Tiger Shroff is saying something and Khan is seen intently listening to him. Shroff is dressed in a tank hoodie and is holding a basketball in his hand while Ahmed Khan is seen wearing a light grey jacket over a white shirt.

Sharing the picture on his social media stories, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Happy Birthday to the captain of the ship, love you sir, wish you the best of health, happiness, and many more blockbusters. Can't wait to work with you again!" and tagged Ahmed Khan.

The actor earlier shared a video on his social media in which he is seen performing a backflip over a seemingly speeding car. Dressed in a grey tank and military green pants, he performs the stunt so effortlessly that it almost seems unreal. Giving credits to his spidey sense, he wrote in the caption, "Good thing my spidey sense kicked in.... people driving around post quarantine be like ðŸ™‰". [sic]

The actor also performed for the I For India charity concert for COVID-19 relief. Offering his fans a glimpse of his singing skills, he shared a video on his social media. Shroff captioned the post, "Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights COVID Concert for our COVID warriorsâ¤ï¸".

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The plot revolved around a man who embarks on a violent rampage to save his kidnapped brother.

Tiger Shroff ruled the theatres last year with the Siddharth Anand-directorial War. Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the film garnered over â‚¹400 crores at the Box Office. The plot revolved around an Indian soldier who chases after his mentor who has gone rogue post an unexpected kill.

As for his upcoming projects, Tiger Shroff has currently been signed up for two films. He will be seen in Rambo, which is the Bollywood remake of the Rambo series. He has also been roped in for the Heropanti sequel which will also star Kriti Sanon.

