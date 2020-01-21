Tiger Shroff Wishes 'baby Bro' Krishna On Her Birthday, Says 'don't Get Married Till 80'

War actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff celebrates her 27th birthday on January 21. The actor shares a close bond with his sister and is often seen posting pictures with her.

Both Krishna and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts and are associated with Mixed Martial Arts league. The duo is one of the fittest sibling duos in the industry.

On the occasion of Krishna Shroff’s birthday, brother Tiger took to his social media to post a picture of the two together. Check out the picture here.

Tiger Shroff wishes his sister

In the adorable post, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are seen looking at each other whole sporting gym wear. Tiger in the post calls his sister 'baby bro', which makes the netizens swoon at their unbreakable bond.

By the end of the post, he jokingly tells his sister to not get married until she's 80. He wrote, "P.S – don’t get married until your like 80 or something." [sic]

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s mother Ayesha commented on the picture with multiple emojis, she added a red coloured heart, a smiley face as well as a few flowers. She even took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of Tiger Shroff’s adorable birthday post for his sister. To add to it, she even circled the part where Tiger tells his sister to stay unmarried.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie War along with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The movie went on to be a smashing hit and performed marvellously at the box office.

Tiger Shroff will now be seen in the movie Baaghi 3, where he plays the role of Ronny. He will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is expected to release on March 6, 2020.

He will also be seen essaying the role of Rambo in the movie Rambo. The movie is currently in its pre-production phase and is expected to release on October 2, 2020.

