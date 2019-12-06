Tiger Shroff's Mother Shares A Throwback Pic With Jackie Shroff, Fans Say, 'Old Is Gold'

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram handle — from Tiger's childhood picture with his grandmother to posing for a jeans brand with husband Jackie Shroff — the pictures are worth seeing. The couple who has been together for over 40 years now, looks gorgeous in the black-and-white picture. Casting director Shanoo Sharma dropped a comment on her picture and said, "Hotty square" [sic]

THROWBACK QUOTE

In a 2012 interview with a leading publication, Jackie Shroff spoke about his wife Ayesha and said, "Our friends are different. We both hang out with different people and have separate lives. Only if there’s a family function do we go together. I tell her, ‘You’ve been a doormat for a long time, now go ahead and enjoy yourself.’ That’s why we’ve been together for 35 years. We’ve been friends, and courted for 10 years before marriage. I remember telling her, ‘I don’t love you, I lust you’. Today, we understand each other on a totally different level. Her trust is unnerving."

Tiger and Shraddha had featured in the first installment of Baaghi in 2006. The movie was a success at the box office. He was then seen opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 that released in 2018. The second installment turned out to be a bigger hit than the first, as this one even entered the Rs 100-crore club. The third installment of the franchise will be hitting the screens on March 6. 2020. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2.

