Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Writes, "Look After My Son Serbia"; Jackie Shroff Reacts

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff, is currently in Serbia with her son for the ongoing shoot of his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'. Sharing a "chilling" picture of the location, Ayesha on her Instagram story wrote, "Look after my son Serbia". She even penned a heartfelt note saying, "On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian."

Tiger Shroff shares pictures of scrapes and minor cuts he suffered from Baaghi 3 shooting

"My thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them," she further wrote. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff was quick to drop a comment saying, "Asli Bhidu". Meanwhile, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "One of a kind" with heart emojis. Producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala also said, "Hell ya thats a real Baaghi 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻".

Disha Patani's lit comment on Tiger Shroff's latest picture grabs the spotlight

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of War. The movie that brought him with his mentor Hrithik Roshan for the first time is the highest-grossing film of this year. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, entered the Rs 300-crore club and also the entered the Top 10 Hindi film grossers of all time. After Baaghi 3, he will reunite with Siddharth Anand again for Rambo remake.

Tiger Shroff says 'time to test my new superpowers' post hyperbaric oxygen therapy, watch

Baaghi 3

Tiger and Shraddha had featured in the first installment of Baaghi in 2006. The movie was a success at the box office. He was then seen opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 that released in 2018. The second installment turned out to be a bigger hit than the first, as this one even entered the Rs 100-crore club. The third installment of the franchise will be hitting the screens on March 6. 2020. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani has a gala time on 'mini vacation'; Tiger Shroff's mother, sister comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.