Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff's Basketball Skills, Flexibility After 'cuts' Will Leave You Amazed

Tiger Shroff has been wooing his fans with his dance and stunts ever since his debut in the film industry. The actor has created a niche of his own by utilising these strengths of his in the films that he has done. However, his flexibility is not only restricted to action and moves. The Heropanti star is also an impressive athlete. His fans recently got a glimpse of this when he showcased his brilliant basketball skills on Instagram. Be his tricking his opponent or showcasing brilliant flexibility in jumping all the way up to the basket, Tiger proved that he is one of the fittest actors around. This was also interesting considering that he suffered bruises while shooting for Baaghi 3 recently.

READ: Tiger Shroff Shares Pictures Of Scrapes And Minor Cuts He Suffered From Baaghi 3 Shooting

Tiger on Monday shared a video on Instagram where he is enjoying a basketball session with his friend. The actor is seen tricking his opponent and sending the ball from between his legs. He then puts the ball in the basket in a stylish manner with a small jump. Later, the War star displayed some fine skills as he moved the ball around him. He even puts the ball into the basket, with a turning jump, without even looking at the basket. His friend was tricked again, as Tiger sent the ball above him and managed to catch it before he could get hold of it. However, one of the best moments is when he jumped high up to touch the top of the basket. Tiger Shroff is seen enjoying a hearty laugh and enjoying his basketball session to the core. His sister Krishna Shroff was among the people who was left awed.

Watch the video

READ: Disha Patani's Reaction On Tiger Shroff's MJ Tribute Will Make You Go 'aww'

The Munna Michael stars’ efforts deserve special mention considering he had suffered bruises and cuts some days ago. He had shared a snap of the wounds on his back. Tiger had written, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last🙈doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower🙉🔥 #baaghi3.”

Tiger Shroff has kept his fans updated about his activities on Baaghi 3 sets in Serbia. From sharing workout videos to some stylish candid pics, he has been raising the buzz for the movie. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

READ: Tiger Shroff: Watch The Baaghi 3 Actor Pay Tribute To Michael Jackson Again

READ: Tiger Shroff Is A Spitting Image Of Father Jackie Shroff; Shares Comparison Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.