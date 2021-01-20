Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shares Stunning Mirror Selfies, Talks About Her Fitness

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share some stunning mirror selfies flaunting her fit bod. Krishna revealed that it has been two months since she worked out at a gym but is 'still feeling good' because of the 'consistency' she had maintained before her holiday.

In the picture, Krishna can be seen in a stylish bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie. Sharing three pictures, Krishna wrote, "All the food gains have been going to the right place."

Athiya Shetty's unseen photo with Krishna Shroff from 'school days' is all things cute

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff seems to be having a gala time in Dubai. Apart from finding love again, she has been making headlines for some stylish photos that she has been posting on Instagram. Her recent pictures in a bikini was the latest in the series, which received a lot of love online.

While Krishna Shroff’s latest pics were captioned ‘DND’, or ‘Do Not Disturb’, it was not out of any stress or warning against disturbance, but rather for basking in her own company. Dressed in a swimsuit, the star kid seemed to be living it up in the pool. Her joy at soaking up at the sun seemed immense.

Krishna Shroff poses with 'Bae', ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams says 'You move quick'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna recently revealed that she has broken up with longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams, and deleted all the posts with him from the Instagram handle. A few days after, Eban took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post and it looks like 'distance' was the reason for their break-up.

While none of them have revealed the reason behind them parting ways, Eban on his Instagram story wrote, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless." Eban lives in Australia while Krishna's home is Mumbai.

Krishna in November wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." Krishna and Eban were living together in Mumbai during the lockdown. The latter had then flown to Melbourne amid high safety procedures, when the international flight operations had not opened officially. Later when travel restrictions eased, Krishna had also travelled to Australia.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.