Athiya Shetty's Unseen Photo With Krishna Shroff From 'school Days' Is All Things Cute

Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Athiya Shetty recently took up the 'Post a picture of' trend on Instagram and shared a streak of unseen pictures on her Instagram stories. Earlier today, a user asked Athiya to share an unseen picture from her school days. In her reply, the beloved daughter of Suniel Shetty posted a major throwback picture with Krishna Shroff, which is all things aww-dorable yet funny.

Krishna Shroff and Athiya Shetty's unseen photo is hilarious

Earlier this morning, i.e January 16, 2021, Athiya Shetty took up one of the latest trends on Instagram called the 'Post a picture of' trend, wherein she shared a number of rare pictures from her photo gallery. After a fan asked the 28-year-old to share a picture from her school days, Athiya dug up her school diaries to share a hilarious photo with Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. In the cutesy photograph shared by her, a young Athiya is seen crying while Krishna teased her by flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera as they posed in life jackets. Furthermore, she also shared a childhood picture with brother Ahan Shetty on Instagram.

While there's not much of a difference one can point out in Athiya's appearance, Krishna's transformation in terms of her physique is undeniably stunning. For the unversed, while Athiya is the daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, her schoolmate Krishna is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff. In her interaction with fans via photographs, Athiya also shared some rare pictures with her family, friends and her paww-some four-legged companions.

Check out Athiya Shetty's Instagram post below

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty also went on to make headlines after she posted an 'unseen' picture with her cricketer beau KL Rahul on her Instagram Stories. When a fan asked the Mubarakan actor to post some 'unseen pictures with KL Rahul', she took to her Instagram Stories to share a mushy selfie with the cricketer. In the selfie shared by her, the rumoured love birds are seen posing for the camera with their face masks on.

Take a look

