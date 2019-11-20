TikTok Stars That Are Doppelgängers Of Bollywood Celebrities

A lookalike of the legendary actor Sridevi has taken the internet by storm with her TikTok videos. This user of the popular media portal posts videos of herself lipsyncing to the dialogues of the actor. Similarly, there are many other TikTokers who have a resemblance to many celebrities.

Celebrities' lookalikes on TikTok:

Sridevi

The Tiktok user who has an uncanny resemblance to Sridevi goes by the name Rakhi. Her TikTok handle is @queen_rakhi15. Here are some videos that Rakhi has shared on her TikTok profile while imitating Sridevi. Here, Rakhi can be seen lipsyncing and dancing to the song Naam Mera Premkali from the movie Chaal Baaz. She is wearing a light blue bandana and her piercing blue eyes are very reminiscent to those of Sridevi. Her facial expressions and grace completely match the late actor's.

Katrina Kaif

Alina Rai on TikTok became famous with the audience as a doppelganger of Katrina Kaif. Her videos and photos went viral due to her uncanny resemblance with the Namaste London star. She also has a lot of followers on her Instagram account as well:

Deepika Padukone

TikTok users Kinjal More is said to be a lookalike of Deepika Padukone. She also shares videos of herself lipsyncing to the dialogues and songs of the actor. Her eyebrows and eyes have a specific resemblance to the Padmaavat actor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This TikTok star is very confident about her looks and behaviour that resemble Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shanaya Sachdeva’s TikTok display picture is also a collage of herself dressed up like Kareena Kapoor. Here is a video of Shanaya as Kareena:

Madhubala

A TikTok star named Priyanka Kandwal uses her looks as Madhubala to make videos on the portal. On multiple occasions, the star has posted videos mimicking Madhubala. Here is one such instance:

