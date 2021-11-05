'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut Feels Nervous & Excited For Her Debut Production Venture

Kangana Ranaut, who has several films in the pipeline and is currently basking in the success of Thalaivii is all set to step into the world of film production with her debut, Tiku weds Sheru. She is all set to put on the producer cap and stay behind the camera, under her banner, Manikarnika Films.

She recently headed to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse into the work that goes into making a film and mentioned that although she was excited, she was also nervous about the debut as a producer. She also mentioned that the shooting schedule of the film would begin in two days.

Kangana Ranaut shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her first film as a producer, Tiku weds Sheru

The actor took to her Instagram story and posted a picture in which several individuals can be seen seated around a table with a bunch of papers in their hands. The picture also includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will star in the film. Ranaut mentioned in the caption, "Reading for Tiku weds Sheru today... 2 days to go". She also mentioned that she was 'nervous and excited both' and added a heart emoticon.

See Kangana Ranaut's story here -

The actor recently revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would also be part of her first production venture. She called him her 'most favourite' as she shared a picture of the duo seated on a sofa and sharing a laugh. She mentioned that they always forget to click pictures, but was grateful for the candid that was clicked.

Kangana Ranaut was recently conferred with her fourth National Award in Delhi for his work in Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020). The actor dedicated the award to her parents and posted a picture in which she can be seen posing with them. She could be seen in a ravishing red saree in the pictures as her father held her certificates, and her mother held her medal. She mentioned that the honour made up for all the mischief she had made and thanked her parents. She wrote, "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care, and sacrifices… After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut