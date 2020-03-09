The Debate
When Alia Bhatt's Instagram Gave Aesthetic Vibes To Fans, See Pics

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt's Instagram feed is a treat to her fans. From vacation posts to random pictures with her cat, check how Alia's posts have given an aesthetic feel.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Apart from being one of the entertaining Bollywood divas, Alia Bhatt is an active social media influencer. From fashion to makeup, Alia Bhatt's social media is an open treat for all her fans. Fans enjoy the aesthetic pattern Alia Bhatt's posts follow, going by the Highway actor's Instagram wall. Here are the best of Alia Bhatt's Instagram posts that reflect pure aesthetic vibes.  

#Backyard pictures of Alia Bhatt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt inspired outfits that are perfect for you and your bridesmaid tribe

Alia Bhatt in Woods 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt movies like 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' & others that showcased her prowess

Alia Bhatt's getaway pictures with her family and friends 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Why Alia Bhatt's character is important in 'Kapoor & Sons'

Alia Bhatt and Edward 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'In My Kitchen' series can be perfect cooking lessons for fans, watch videos

Alia Bhatt's international diaries 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

 

First Published:
