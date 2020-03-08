The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alia Bhatt Inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For You And Your Bridesmaid Tribe

Bollywood News

To get some wedding outfits ideas for the bridesmaids and ace the perfect bridesmaid looks, here is a style inspiration from Alia Bhatt. Have a look -

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her superb acting as well as a gorgeous style in the Bollywood industry. The diva can pull off any beautiful ensemble on the ramp, along with acing any casual style, or pulling off any bride wear. To gear up some experimental styles and carry them perfectly with confidence and elegance, Alia Bhatt is popular in taking the fashion to the next level. So, to get some wedding ideas for the bridesmaids and ace the perfect bridesmaid look, here are some amazing fashionwear inspired from the SOTY actor-

Also read | Outfit Ideas To Get That Sassy Indian Bridesmaid Look

These Alia Bhatt outfits are perfect for a bridesmaid tribe:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Athiya Shetty's Plush Pink Lehenga Is Giving All The Bridesmaids Outfit Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Outfit Ideas To Get That Sassy Indian Bridesmaid Look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Yes Bank crisis
YES BANK CRISIS LIVE UPDATES
Coronavirus
FIVE NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV