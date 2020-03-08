Alia Bhatt Inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For You And Your Bridesmaid Tribe

Alia Bhatt is known for her superb acting as well as a gorgeous style in the Bollywood industry. The diva can pull off any beautiful ensemble on the ramp, along with acing any casual style, or pulling off any bride wear. To gear up some experimental styles and carry them perfectly with confidence and elegance, Alia Bhatt is popular in taking the fashion to the next level. So, to get some wedding ideas for the bridesmaids and ace the perfect bridesmaid look, here are some amazing fashionwear inspired from the SOTY actor-

Also read | Outfit Ideas To Get That Sassy Indian Bridesmaid Look

These Alia Bhatt outfits are perfect for a bridesmaid tribe:

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Athiya Shetty's Plush Pink Lehenga Is Giving All The Bridesmaids Outfit Goals

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Outfit Ideas To Get That Sassy Indian Bridesmaid Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.