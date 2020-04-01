The Debate
Times Anusha Dandekar Dressed Like Ariana Grande; See Photos

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is popular for her distinctive style. She often inspires her fans with her sharp looks. Read on to see when the VJ dressed like Ariana Grande.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an actor and a VJ. She has also hosted various shows including MTV Roadies and MTV House Of Style. Apart from hosting, Anusha is popular for her distinctive sense of style. The actor never fails to serve her sharp looks to her 1.3 million fans and followers on Instagram. The actor seems to admire Ariana Grande's style and has often dressed up like her with the long ponytail and mini-skirts. let's take a look at Anusha Dandekar's such photos on her Instagram below.

Also read: Anusha Dandekar's Best Looks With Her Squad; See Pics Inside

Anusha Dandekar's Insta posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In the above photos, the VJ is dressed up as Ariana Grande. Even her hairdo is the same. Anusha Dandekar is also wearing a shimmery outfit, something which Ariana would definitely wear. Let's take a look at more photos from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram below.

Also read: Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In this look, the actor is rocking a long t-shirt with knee-high boots. This is a classic Ariana Grande look. The actor also wrote a beautiful caption about Women's Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

This is a birthday post on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram. The actor wishes her sister a happy birthday and is seen rocking a long ponytail. She is also wearing a choker.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 In this photo, the actor is all styled up. She looks exactly like Ariana Grande in this one. According to fans, the resemblance is uncanny.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In this photo, the VJ is wishing Farhan Akhtar on account of his birthday. The actor is in the same get-up in this photo as well. She looks sharp and charismatic in this one.

 

 

