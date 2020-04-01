Times Anusha Dandekar Dressed Like Ariana Grande; See Photos

Anusha Dandekar is an actor and a VJ. She has also hosted various shows including MTV Roadies and MTV House Of Style. Apart from hosting, Anusha is popular for her distinctive sense of style. The actor never fails to serve her sharp looks to her 1.3 million fans and followers on Instagram. The actor seems to admire Ariana Grande's style and has often dressed up like her with the long ponytail and mini-skirts. let's take a look at Anusha Dandekar's such photos on her Instagram below.

Anusha Dandekar's Insta posts

In the above photos, the VJ is dressed up as Ariana Grande. Even her hairdo is the same. Anusha Dandekar is also wearing a shimmery outfit, something which Ariana would definitely wear. Let's take a look at more photos from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram below.

In this look, the actor is rocking a long t-shirt with knee-high boots. This is a classic Ariana Grande look. The actor also wrote a beautiful caption about Women's Day.

This is a birthday post on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram. The actor wishes her sister a happy birthday and is seen rocking a long ponytail. She is also wearing a choker.

In this photo, the actor is all styled up. She looks exactly like Ariana Grande in this one. According to fans, the resemblance is uncanny.

In this photo, the VJ is wishing Farhan Akhtar on account of his birthday. The actor is in the same get-up in this photo as well. She looks sharp and charismatic in this one.

