Anusha Dandekar's Best Looks With Her Squad; See Pics Inside

Anusha Dandekar is a popular model and VJ. She is known for hosting the popular MTV shows like Roadies and House Of Style. She is also the partner of popular actor Karan Kundra. Dandekar is quite active on her social media and often posts photos with her tribe, which include her work crew, friends or siblings. Let's take a look at Anusha Dandekar's photos on Instagram with her tribe.

Dandekar posted this picture with her business partners. These are Swati Kathiwada and Gaurav Kumar. She also considers them as her best friends and business partners.

This is another picture she posted with Gaurav. Dandekar is happy being friends with Gaurav Kumar who is also her business partner. She is grateful and often expresses it.

This picture is from model Kim Sharma's birthday. Dandekar also sent her birthday wishes and love to her model friend. Also, both of them look as adorable as her caption.

The VJ posted this photo with her girl gang. This picture also includes Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman's partner. The model looks amazing in the photo along with her girlfriends.

The VJ posted this picture with Athiya Shetty and Akansha Kapoor. The trio looks elegant and stylish here. The model also regarded them as her 'soul sisters.'

Image Credits: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

