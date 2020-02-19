Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

Anusha Dandekar is a popular video jockey and a noted actor and singer. She is mostly famous for her work as a VJ. She has also hosted various shows including MTV Roadies and MTV House Of Style. Apart from hosting, Anusha is popular for her distinctive sense of style and her athletic body as well. Let's take a look at some of Anusha Dandekar's photos where she flaunts her athletic body.

Anusha looks stunning in this photograph. The popular VJ is serving her best looks and continues to give fans summer body inspiration. Check out more of Anusha Dandekar's photos below.

In this look, the actor is rocking a high slit pant, which also compliments her athletic body. The actor looks pretty in pink top. Check out more photos from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram.

In this look, Anusha Dandekar is seen recreating Ariana Grande's iconic style. The actor even mirrored Grande's hairdo and looks impeccable. Check out more photos from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram below.

In this look, Dandekar can be seen in an athleisure-style outfit. The actor is again rocking a ponytail hairstyle which suits her entire look. The jacket adds fun element to the overall look.

