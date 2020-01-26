Singer Neha Kakkar's Controversial Moments Which Made Headlines

Neha Kakkar, who is currently in the judging panel of popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11, has always managed to grab the attention of the audience and mesmerised them with her voice. However, the singer has also landed into controversies on many occasions. She has often received hate comments on social media, but the singer has seemingly never taken it personally. But many a times a casual conversation or normal incident turned into a controversy for the singer too. Here are a few times when Neha Kakkar made headlines.

READ | Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Will Have THIS Combined Net Worth After Marriage; Read How Much

A contestant forcibly kissed Neha Kakkar

During the audition round of Indian Idol 11, a participant forcibly hugged and kissed Neha. As soon as the news broke online, it took the internet by storm. Whereas, Vishal Dadlani, who was also in the judging panel for the show, took to Twitter to explain what happened exactly. In his tweet, he mentioned that they were about to call the police but Neha insisted to let him go.

READ | Neha Kakkar Says 'Love You Aadi' To Aditya Narayan As They Engage In A Sweet Banter

Labelled as a 'Cry-Baby' by trolls

In one of the episodes of the audition round, when Neha broke down after seeing the son of her guru Jagdish Chugh participating in the reality show, netizens termed her as a 'cry baby'. But this time, she gave a befitting reply to the trollers by resharing the memes.

READ | Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Her Saree Amidst Marriage Rumours With Aditya Narayan

Post-breakup post

Neha Kakkar and actor Himanshu Kohli dated for a long time. The duo never shied away from sharing their love for each other on public platforms and social media. But due to some personal reasons, they parted ways. After a few weeks of their break-up, Neha's Instagram post raised many questions as in one of the captions she wrote, 'Women Glow Differently When They are Treated Right and Loved Properly! #PositiveVibesOnly #Happy #NehaKakkar.'

READ | Udit Narayan Breaks Silence Over Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan's Wedding Rumours

A rift between Neha Kakkar and comedian Gaurav Gera

Neha Kakkar got into a spat in December 2019 with comedian Gaurav Gera who is known for making short-comedy videos. Gaurav made a comic video with Kiku Sharda, based on Neha Kakkar. It didn't go down well with Neha and she slammed them in her Instagram stories for making fun of her. Later, Gaurav Gera apologised for it too.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.