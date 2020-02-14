Aditya Narayan's 'Goa Beach' Song With Neha Kakkar Loved By Fans; See Reactions

Bollywood singing queen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's much-awaited song titled Goa Beach is out. Their fans cannot seem to get enough of their sizzling chemistry in the song. Currently, Neha and Aditya are making headlines about their relationship. Amid all such hullabaloo, their song is trending on YouTube and fans are also liking their on-screen pair. Here are the fan reactions of the duo for their first song.

Fan reactions to Goa Beach song

In the music-video Goa Beach, Aditya and Tony are seen having a bromance. But later, the duo falls in love at first sight with Neha and Kat. Tony Kakkar romantically approaches Kat. However, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are seen playing around. The song is predominantly shot at one of the Goa beach.

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Many of the fans and the viewers praised the song in the comments, whereas, a section of fans were gushing around Neha and Aditya's chemistry. Within a few hours, Goa Beach has hit 79k thumps up and more than 400 thousand views. On February 14, the song was trending at number 6 on YouTube.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in headlines after a promo of the reality show, Indian Idol 11 came with the news that Neha and Aditya have something big to announce on February 14. It was said that the two will be tying the knot on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha's paring is loved by their fans. Aditya is often seen flirting with Neha on the sets of Indian Idol. Last month, Aditya's father Udit Narayan also reacted to the marriage rumours.

The makers of Indian Idol 11 recently released a video of the couple dancing together. Grooving on Mr India's popular song Kaate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat, Neha can be seen blushing as Aditya lifts her up in his arms. The sizzling and romantic dance number was complete when Aditya looked into Neha's eyes and sang, "I love you". In the episode, Neha also reveals that she thinks Aditya is a ‘naughty lover’.

