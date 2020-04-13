Times When Neha Kakkar Gave Playback For Kriti Sanon In Her Movies

Neha Kakkar made her debut in 2008 with her album Neha The Rockstar. The music for the album was given by Meet Bros and she sang romantic songs in the album. The singer made her Bollywood debut with the film Blue in 2009 and has gained a huge fan following ever since.

The singer was also a part of Indian Idol 2 and has grown to be a popular singer was a judge for the 11th season of the show. She has given her voice to many stars including Kriti Sanon. Take a look at the times Neha Kakkar gave playback for Kriti Sanon for songs like Coca Cola and more.

Times Neha Kakkar gave playback for Kriti Sanon

Main Tera Boyfriend

Starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, Mera Tera Boyfriend is a song from Raabta. Sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Meet Bros, the song was penned by Kumaar. The original lyrics for the song were penned by Jitendra Raghuvanshi and the original music director was Sohrabuddin.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar To Hold Online Live Performance, Says 'Would Be Singing Fans' Favourites'

ALSO READ | Outfits Of Neha Kakkar That She Rocked In Her Music Videos | See Pictures

Coca Cola

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Coca Cola is one of the tracks of Luka Chuppi. The song was recorded by the sibling duo of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The rap from the song was performed by Young Desi. The lyrics for the song were penned by Tony Kakkar and Mellow D.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Thanks Fans For Loving Her And Jaani's Song 'Jinke Liye'

Tukur Tukur

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Kajol, Tukur Tukur is a song from the film Dilwale. The song was performed by a mix of artists that include Arijit Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Nakash Aziz, and Siddharth Mahadevan. The music for this one was composed by Pritam and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's Make-up Free Looks Will Totally Win Your Hearts

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon And Other Actors Who Were Part Of Films Based On Reincarnation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.