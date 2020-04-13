Kriti Sanon And Other Actors Who Were Part Of Films Based On Reincarnation

Kriti Sanon is one of the most versatile and diverse actors in Bollywood. She is known to choose challenging scripts and interesting characters. Bollywood has always fascinated its audience with reincarnation based stories which are often thrilling to watch. Hence, here are some films by actors who have been a part of reincarnation films.

Kriti Sanon and female actresses who were part of reincarnation films

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Adorable Pics Together Are All Things Fun

Raabta

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were cast opposite each other in this thrilling romantic drama. The movie revolved around two lovers and their perfect romance. However, their lives take a drastic turn when a lover from the past life returns. This puts their relationship to the test as the reincarnated lover from the past goes on to create several problems for them.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Memorable Romantic Stills From 'Tamasha'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Songs From 'Don' Series Perfectly Portray Her Inner "junglee Billi"

Om Shanti Om

One of the most popular films of 2007 was Om Shanti Om, which was also the debut film of Deepika Padukone. The story revolved around the life of a junior artist who falls in love with an elite actor played by Deepika Padukone. Things take a drastic turn when Deepika’s character is killed. The junior artist then loses his life trying to save his lady-love. He is, however, reincarnated as a superstar who soon remembers details from his past life and sets out to avenge the death of past life's love.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif And Others Who Nailed Their Quarantine Outfits This Week

Love Story 2050

Love story 2050 was one of the most ambitious films of 2008. The film told the story of a rich man who falls in love with Priyanka Chopra’s character in the film. The man loses her in an accident and is unable to recover from the loss of his loved one. However, he meets Priyanka Chopra once again as he travels forward in time as she gets reincarnated in a different timeline and rekindles their romance once again.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.