When Sonam Kapoor Aced The Role Of A Small Town Girl In Her Films

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bansali's love story drama flick, Saawariya. Since then, Sonam has gained immense applause for her big-screen performances. Be it for a care-free south Delhi fashionista from Aisha or a fearless flight attendant from Neerja, Sonam Kapoor has surely carved her niche in Bollywood. Here are some of Sonam Kapoor's roles as a small-town girl.

Delhi-6

In Delhi-6, Sonam Kapoor played Bittu Sharma, a girl from old Delhi. Bittu secretly wants to get out of Old Delhi. She secretly prepares to audition for a popular reality show Indian Idol in the hope that she will win her way to Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor plays Abhishek Bachchan's love interest in Delhi-6.

Mausam

Mausam is one of the best works of Sonam Kapoor to date. In the romantic flick, she plays Aayat. Sonam Kapoor's character is a small-town girl who along with her Bua, escapes from Kashmir due to militancy. She shifts to Mallukot, where Aayat falls in love with Harry, played by Shahid Kapoor.

Saawariya

Saawariya is Sonam Kapoor's debut film, where she played the role of a small-town Muslim girl, Sakina. Sonam's character falls in love with a fellow town boy and she waits for him to run away with. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's character falls in love with Sakina. The romantic flick is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Raanjhanaa

In Raanjhanaa, Sonam Kapoor is seen as Zoya, a small-town Muslim girl. However, later for her education, Zoya is sent to Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. The drama film also stars Dhanush and Abhay Deol.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor plays Sweety Chaudhary in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sweety is a young Punjabi woman from small-town who is under pressure from her traditional family to marry. She meets a young woman named Kuhu and Kuhu's brother Raza at a wedding. She falls in love with Raza's sister.

