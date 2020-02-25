Fashion Labels Introduced By Bollywood Fashionista Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has undoubtedly pushed the envelope with her sartorial choices. Be it red carpets, or airport looks, Sonam Kapoor manages to grab all the eyeballs with her impeccable fashion choices. From a regular Indian attire to a stunning nightgown, Sonam manages to pull-off every outfit with much poise. Considered to be the flagbearer of many fashion trends, Sonam Kapoor is also attributed to have introduced some niche and homegrown brands to the world. Let us have a look at three brands introduced to the world by Sonam Kapoor.

Fashion brands introduced by Sonam Kapoor

Picchika

An indigenous fashion label set-up in the heart of Rajasthan, Jaipur, Picchika, has turned out to be one of the most popular brands among Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samanta Akkineni, Parvathy Tiruvothu, Tara Sutaria, among others have donned dresses designed by Picchika in recent time. But it is reported that Sonam Kapoor was the first one to introduce Picchika to the world. Almost a year ago, Sonam Kapoor wore a fresh, light-weighted lehenga designed by Picchika. The stunning Indian attire reportedly caught the eyes of many celebrities, who started donning attires designed by the Jaipur-based label.

Alex Perry

Alexandros Pertsinidis, often referred to as Alex Perry is one of the most popular fashion designers down West. He has reportedly dressed popular celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, among others. Reports have it that Sonam Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to wear an Alex Perry tangerine gown for a friend's wedding. Besides Sonam Kapoor, actors like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have donned Alex Perry's signature pieces.

Celia Kritharioti

The Greek fashion house is popular for its couture collection across the globe. Sonam Kapoor wore a long acid green and pink gown from Celia Kritharioti's Spring Summer Collection '19 for an event. The dress grabbed all the eyeballs, making the designer a favourite among other Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Alia Bhatt and Diana Penty have often donned fashion ensembles from Celia's couture collection.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

