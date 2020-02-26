Times When Sonam Kapoor Was Completely Savage On Twitter; Read Here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most straightforward and outspoken celebrities in the Bollywood industry. The actor doesn’t believe in mincing her words. There have been many times when Sonam had expressed her discomfort and anger on social media handles. Here are times when Sonam Kapoor gave savage replies on Twitter.

Four times Sonam Kapoor was savage on twitter

Befitting reply to fashion police

Sonam Kapoor is known as the fashionista of the industry. Sonam is always praised for her experimental sartorial choices. The Neerja actor carries every outfit with complete perfection, giving no attention to her haters. Here's how Sonam Kapoor reacted when her appearance at an event got blown out of proportion:

sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don't give a damn,I'm proud of my body! https://t.co/zryjBBYI6B — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Clocks 4 Years; Here's 9 Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Sonam's jibe at US President Trump

A few years ago, Sonam Kapoor did not seem to agree with a statement made by the American President, Donald Trump. She gave the most savage reply to Mr Trump. Check it out:

Okay india isn't in such a bad way... this person is a joker... at least our leader has a semblance of intelligence. 👇🏽 https://t.co/6FXVxKnT7m — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2017

Also Read | Fashion Labels Introduced By Bollywood Fashionista Sonam Kapoor

Sonam blasts Vivek Oberoi for distasteful meme

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once responded to Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya Rai by calling it ''disgusting and classless''. Actually, Vivek slyly made a comparison between the poll result and Aishwarya Rai's past relationships in personal life. Vivek Oberoi received a lot of hatred on Twitter for this post. Have a look:

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor Featured In These Hit Bollywood Movies With Debutants

On Aligarh toddler murder

The brutal murder case of a toddler in Aligarh had sparked nationwide outrage. Referring to the on-going situation, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media accounts to express grief and offer condolences to the family. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was among others, including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebrities to have expressed their anger on Twitter.

''What has happened to baby **** is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate,'' Sonam tweeted.

The tweet did not go down well with the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, a key member of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA). He tweeted, "Sonam on... you questioned the values of India by tweeting: 'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. 8-year-old gang-raped and murdered in 'Devi'-sthaan Temple.' And now on... you tweet saying, 'I urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda.' Why this disparity''. The two got involved in a verbal spat on Twitter and Sonam Kapoor gave him the best replies. Take a look:

Raising certain issues can’t be labelled as trolling. I have found my peace & love since I was born. I will keep on questioning selective activism of activists with agendas. Wishing U good luck. https://t.co/3Gveg6zTZ9 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2019

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Calls Taapsee Pannu A 'çlutter Breaker'; 'Thappad' Actor Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.