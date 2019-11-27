Bappi Lahiri's Birthday: Times When Bappi Da Nailed The 'golden Look'

Famous for his retro Indian music, Bappi Lahiri has managed to deliver several successful chartbusters in a career spanning over five decades. Born in 1952, Bappi Lahiri is famous for his compositions like Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi. Famous for his uptempo and foot-tapping tracks, Bappi Lahiri has redefined the contours of the Indian music industry. Besides being lauded for his stellar songs, Bappi Lahiri has also received a ‘thumbs-up’ from fashion enthusiasts across the country. Today, the singer celebrates his 67th birthday. As fans across the country are busy wishing Lahiri, here are some 'golden looks' of Bappi Da, which cannot be missed.

Bappi Lahiri's 'golden looks'

Some unknown facts about Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri released an album titled Dance Songs For The Children. The album was produced by Bappi Lahiri and released in 1987.

Bappi Lahiri made a record by composing for 12 super-hit silver jubilee movies starring Jetendra as the lead hero in the period 1983-1985.

Bappi Lahiri had recorded an album with Nazia Hasan called Dancing City. After a major showdown with her, he had her voice dubbed over by Mandakini and released the album as Mandakini's debut pop album.

