Bappi Lahiri's Birthday: Times When Bappi Da Nailed The 'golden Look'

Famous for his retro Indian music, Bappi Lahiri has managed to deliver several successful chartbusters in a career spanning over five decades. Born in 1952, Bappi Lahiri is famous for his compositions like Gang Leader, Sailaab, and Sharaabi. Famous for his uptempo and foot-tapping tracks, Bappi Lahiri has redefined the contours of the Indian music industry. Besides being lauded for his stellar songs, Bappi Lahiri has also received a ‘thumbs-up’ from fashion enthusiasts across the country. Today, the singer celebrates his 67th birthday. As fans across the country are busy wishing Lahiri, here are some 'golden looks' of Bappi Da, which cannot be missed.
