Times When Bhumi Pednekar Spoke Highly Of Her Co-stars; Check Details

Bhumi Pednekar has now established herself well in the Indian film industry. The actor has proved her potential after working in several films like Saand Ki Aankh, which had challenging roles. She has worked with several popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Taaspee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and more.

Bhumi Pednekar, apart from her acting skills, is also known for her unique fashion sense. The actor always serves her best looks to her fans and followers on social media. Bhumi’s movies are usually a big hit at the box office and the actor has often spoken very highly of her co-stars. Let’s take a look.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar praised her costars

After collaborating with Akshay in the hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, both the lead actors are going to be a part of another flick titled Durgavati. In an interview, Bhumi was asked which of her costars was the most energetic and fun to work with. Bhumi had replied saying that Akshay Kumar was a prankster who likes having fun. He often used to prank call her when they worked together on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also shared that even now when she loses her phone, she gets extremely anxious thinking that Akshay might call someone from her phone. She said that his pranks made her extra cautious of her surroundings.

Badhai Ho’s sequel will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Talking about the film's story and co-star, she said that this time too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. She has also said that she is also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time

Bhumi Pednekar has appeared on screen alongside Ayushmann Khuranna several times. She also made her debut in Dum Lagake Haisha alongside Ayushmann. She has appeared in three movies with Khuranna and the audience loves their onscreen chemistry. The actor, at the beginning of production of the film Bala, said that Ayushmann is a powerhouse actor and he always gets the best out of her. She said that she can’t wait to start working on the film.

