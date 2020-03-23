Bhumi Pednekar's Movies That Were Successes At The Box Office

From her debut movie in Bollywood Dum Laga Ke Haisha that was released five years ago to her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar has been riding on the crest of success as an actor. The actor, who is currently filming for her upcoming horror thriller Durgavati has developed firm foot in Bollywood with several commercial successes. Here are a few Bhumi Pednekar’s films that were a commercial success at the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a 2019 romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The film is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name and stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It released on December 6, 2019. The film was a huge box office success and grossed a total of ₹117 crores approximately.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film, directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aanand L.Rai. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, it is the remake of the director's own Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013). The film released on September 1, 2017. It grossed a total of ₹64 crores.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It also stars Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. The film released on August 11, 2017. Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas. The box office collection of the movie was ₹132 crores.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha starred Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. The film released on February 27, 2015. Box Office India stated that the film collected ₹42 crores net domestically after a five-week run. The film's final worldwide gross was ₹71.85 crore.

Bala

Bala is a Hindi-language social problem comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. Ayushmann Khurrana stars as the titular character of a young man living in Kanpur who is suffering from male pattern baldness, and the story is about his lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with premature balding. Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles in it. The film grossed a total of ₹110 crores.

