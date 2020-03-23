Bhumi Pednekar's Throwback Pic With Ayushmann Khurrana Shells Out Major BFF Goals

Since her debut, Bhumi Pednekar has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses, as the actor’s stellar performances in films have been widely appreciated. She has since come a long way in her career and is often considered as an actor to watch out for.

Apart from being known for her performances, Bhumi Pednekar is also known for her cordial relationships with her co-stars like Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar’s unseen picture with her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana stormed the internet. Here are the details.

Bhumi Pednekar's picture with Ayushmann Khurrana

As seen in the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor can be seen posing with Bhumi Pednekar in a humble zebra-stripped tee with a pair of denim jeans. Teaming up his look with a pair of white sneaker shoes, Ayushmann can be seen flashing a big smile in the picture. While Ayushmann Khurrana looked stunning in the picture, Bhumi Pednekar oozed oodles of elegance in her black star-printed tee, paired with a pair of denim pants.

Keeping her tresses open, Bhumi went for a minimal makeup look. With the picture shared, Ayushmann wrote "And we're back, this time for some विज्ञापन ✓ 💁🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀ @psbhumi #AdShoot #StayTuned".Take a look at the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana.

What's next for Bhumi?

Bhumi, who recently graced the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. She also has Durgavati in her kitty, which reportedly is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer, Bhaagamathie. Expected to hit the theatres by 2021, the much-anticipated film also stars Arshad Warsi.

