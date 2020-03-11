The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Deepika Padukone Stole The Show In Stunning Cape Outfits, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone has stunned in some of the best cape outfits. Take a look at some of the actor's cape outfit pictures she posted on her Instagram. See pics.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She has made a remarkable career for herself in acting by doing some great movies such as Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani and many more. Along with her splendid characters in the movies, Deepika Padukone is also popular among the fans for her impeccable style that she carries. The actor's fashion is a huge inspiration for most of her fans and other actors of the Bollywood industry. As seen in her pictures, she can easily carry any risky styles such as cape gowns, mesh attires and more. Check out some of her amazing cape outfits here-

Also read | Deepika Padukone Is A Vision In White In These Outfits; Have A Look

Times when Deepika Padukone donned cape outfits

Deepika looks absolutely splendid in a saree with a black floral cape 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika shows her simplicity in these jeans and white top combined with a black and white cape. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In These Monochrome Photos; See Pics

Deepika looks stunning in this purple tube style gown and floor-length cape.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here, Deepika Padukone is seen in a floral camp outfit with a bow-tied around the neck.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika stole the show in white body fit cape outfit which she wore at the Cannes 2018 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone’s ‘ode’ To Married Women Amid ’83 Promotions Sparks Gender Debate

Off-white cape with floral embroidery looks stunning with her outfit and necklace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika mixed simplicity with elegance in this cape outfit. The cape has full embroidery and sequin work on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Stunning Looks In Statement Sleeves; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY