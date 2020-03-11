When Deepika Padukone Stole The Show In Stunning Cape Outfits, See Pictures

Deepika Padukone is known as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She has made a remarkable career for herself in acting by doing some great movies such as Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani and many more. Along with her splendid characters in the movies, Deepika Padukone is also popular among the fans for her impeccable style that she carries. The actor's fashion is a huge inspiration for most of her fans and other actors of the Bollywood industry. As seen in her pictures, she can easily carry any risky styles such as cape gowns, mesh attires and more. Check out some of her amazing cape outfits here-

Times when Deepika Padukone donned cape outfits

Deepika looks absolutely splendid in a saree with a black floral cape

Deepika shows her simplicity in these jeans and white top combined with a black and white cape.

Deepika looks stunning in this purple tube style gown and floor-length cape.

Here, Deepika Padukone is seen in a floral camp outfit with a bow-tied around the neck.

Deepika stole the show in white body fit cape outfit which she wore at the Cannes 2018

Off-white cape with floral embroidery looks stunning with her outfit and necklace

Deepika mixed simplicity with elegance in this cape outfit. The cape has full embroidery and sequin work on it.

