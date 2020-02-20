Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Stunning Looks In Statement Sleeves; See Pics

On Tuesday night, almost all of the best fashionistas in Bollywood came together for a star-studded evening. The night was surely filled with a lot of glamour and beauty as your favourite celebs walked down the red carpet for an awards function. Many A-listers were in attendance. However, it was Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who stole away the limelight.

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma rock the statement sleeve look

Deepika Padukone looked mesmerising in a black gown when she walked the red carpet for a recent awards show. Her extra dose of drama to the outfit did not go wrong at all. The actor did not forget to click a few shots of her look before heading out. The Om Shanti Om actor chose to wear a black bodycon gown for the event. However, it was her off-shoulder fur sleeves that took away the limelight. Not to forget the plunging neckline and diamond jewellery made it seem like a dream come alive.

Anushka Sharma also took her fashion game a notch higher last night. She dazzled in a black and golden metallic dress. The plunging neckline and shoulder puff sleeves surely made the fashion police turn their heads. The actor chose to tie her hair up in a bun and go simple with the makeup. The golden pumps added to the glamour quotient of the look.

