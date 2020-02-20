The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Stunning Looks In Statement Sleeves; See Pics

Fashion

On Tuesday, the entire Bollywood came together for an awards function. Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma stole the show with their statement sleeve looks.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

On Tuesday night, almost all of the best fashionistas in Bollywood came together for a star-studded evening. The night was surely filled with a lot of glamour and beauty as your favourite celebs walked down the red carpet for an awards function. Many A-listers were in attendance. However, it was Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma who stole away the limelight.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma rock the statement sleeve look

Deepika Padukone looked mesmerising in a black gown when she walked the red carpet for a recent awards show. Her extra dose of drama to the outfit did not go wrong at all. The actor did not forget to click a few shots of her look before heading out. The Om Shanti Om actor chose to wear a black bodycon gown for the event. However, it was her off-shoulder fur sleeves that took away the limelight. Not to forget the plunging neckline and diamond jewellery made it seem like a dream come alive.

ALSO READ | Diet Sabya Calls Out Ananya Panday On Copying Deepika Padukone, model Diandra Soares Reacts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Anushka Sharma also took her fashion game a notch higher last night. She dazzled in a black and golden metallic dress. The plunging neckline and shoulder puff sleeves surely made the fashion police turn their heads. The actor chose to tie her hair up in a bun and go simple with the makeup. The golden pumps added to the glamour quotient of the look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma’s Self-love Comments Is Probably The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Photo On Instagram Sends Out 'Good Vibes Only'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS