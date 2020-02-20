Deepika Padukone’s ‘ode’ To Married Women Amid ’83 Promotions Sparks Gender Debate

Deepika Padukone is soon going to feature alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh, in the upcoming movie, '83. The renowned actor recently shared the first look of her character, Romi Dev, on social media. In her post, Deepika Padukone mentioned how she felt honoured by essaying the role of Romi, who is the wife and ardent supporter of cricketer Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer in the film). She also said that her role was an ode to all the women who put their husband's dream before their own. However, this comment offended many users and spared a debate on gender roles.

Deepika Padukone's post on Romi Dev sparks a gender debate on Twitter

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

'83 will be a sports biopic based on the cricket world cup of 1983, which was the first world cup won by team India. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, the Indian team captain at that time, while Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev. Above is the post that Deepika Padukone shared recently, where she revealed her first look as Romi.



However, it was her caption for the pic that sparked the controversy. Many fans felt that her comment on women who put her husband's dream before their own was regressive. Here are some of the replies to the post that argued that such a mindset was sexist and not appropriate to current times.

This glorification of stories where a woman “puts her husband’s dream before her own” is exhausting. I am tired of having to see women give up their own dreams and aspirations for their husbands, and I am even more tired of the cinema industry acting as if it’s a good thing. https://t.co/EUprWDAPgJ — sai (@Saisailu97) February 19, 2020

This isn't something to glorify, it honestly isn't. It's funny how Bollywood enables patriachy in SO MANY WAYS and yet all these strong independent women don't see an issue with it. Sure, it's her choice to do so but don't make it seem like that's what you HAVE to do. https://t.co/Hy9FAl8Avl — Press F (@thistupidlife) February 20, 2020

Women who've had to put their husband's dreams before their own deserve an apology, not an ode. https://t.co/5Beay7pEyN — Gautam S. Mengle | ‏‎گوتم مینگلے (@NotMengele) February 19, 2020

'83 is set to release on April 10, 2020, and is directed by Kabir Khan. Alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the film will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu and many more, as different members of the 1983 Indian Cricket Team. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu upon its release.

