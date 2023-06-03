Kangana Ranaut Bids Adieu To Airport Looks Trend; Times When Actress Was Vocal For Local

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a reflective post discussing her departure from the popular airport look trend. In a series of images showcasing her various airport ensembles, she expressed regret over being "brainwashed" by the fashion industry. Ranaut criticized magazine editors for pressuring her to adopt a "western woman" image and referred to herself as a "victim of capitalism." She also acknowledged her lack of consideration for the environmental consequences of her fashion choices.

While she has now decided to be sustainable and only wear clothes that will benefit Indian artisans, we look back at times when the Manikarnika star was vocal for locals. For one of her many airport appearances, she stepped out in a simple blue saree. Later, in an Instagram post she shared a few facts about her saree. The actress wrote, “This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 rupees…style is not slave to international brands, be an ultra nationalist, promote your own…every action of yours must benefit this nation..you buy local, it feeds many families…Vocal for local. Jai Hind.”

Kangana Ranaut steps out in a gota salwar suit

In another airport outing, Kangana sported a gota patti salwar suit look. Her team stated in a post that it was sourced locally from an indie store in Jaipur. This is a form of embroidery which originated in Rajasthan where the applique technique is used. It is mainly used to embelish accesories and clothes.

(Kangana Ranaut in a gota patti suit salwar | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana in Assamese saree

Appreciating various Indian cultures, Kangana once wore a local Assamese handloom saree. The green coloured saree had a multi-colour pallu and border on the side. Sharing the image on her Instagram, she called the ensemble “stunning.” On 2020’s Handloom Day, Kangana shared a set of images donned in various sarees. The actress talked about promoting handloom, handmade, artisanal clothes. She said, when one picks a handloom, one supports weavers who are fighting for their lives. It shows support for Mother Earth and all living things on the world.

(Kangana Ranaut in a local Assamese handloom saree | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Fashion industry too goes vocal for local

Apart from Kangana many fashion designers, including Manish Malhotra, have been supporting numerous small artisans through their work. The craftspeople enjoy the support of designers Anita Dongre, Anavila Misra, Rina Singh of Eka, Gautam Gupta, and many more. As customers choose handcrafted clothes, with natural dyes and fabrics, slow fashion and local outfits are gently but steadily claiming their place at the table.