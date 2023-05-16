Mindy Kaling Wears Manish Malhotra Ensemble To National Museum Of Asian Art

Mindy Kaling, who is well known for her role in The Office, donned a Manish Malhotra creation at the National Museum of Asian Art's centennial. She attended a commemorative dinner in the museum in Washington DC on Thursday. The actress-producer wore a custom couture ensemble that featured an embellished black lehenga set with floral designs.

Manish Malhotra decoded her look in an Instagram post and revealed that he went for a fusion style. He wrote, "The lovely @mindykaling celebrates the 100th anniversary of Smithsonian’s National Museum Of Asian Art in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. Details: A noir tulle sheer blouse paired with a fitted skirt featuring floral artwork in gunmetal crystals, stones, and sequin embellishments. The look displays abstract geometric borders trimmed with plush feather detailing."

The Indian designer told People Magazine that the outfit featured 4,000 Swarovski crystals, stones, and sequins. Manish Malhotra highlighted Mindy Kaling's garment by incorporating 300 black feathers that were ethically sourced. The designer and his entire team dedicated almost 2,500 hours to making the ensemble. The Office actress completed her look with chic makeup and strapped heels. Check the post below:

Mindy Kaling on attending the gala

Mindy Kaling penned a long note after attending the 100th anniversary of the National Museum of Asian Art. She wrote, "The Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art in Washington D.C. is celebrating its 100th(!) anniversary, and I was honored to emcee their gala as a member of the board. I love @natasianart! To see objects reflecting my South Asian heritage presented among the treasures is incredibly meaningful. I was also thrilled to be able to wear @manishmalhotra05, an iconic Indian designer I’ve admired for so long, and to get to meet Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal @repjayapal, Congressman Ro Khanna @reprokhanna, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and see my friends, the White House Director of Speechwriting, Vinay Reddy, and his lovely wife Neelima. A perfect night." Check the post below:

Mindy Kaling's full name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam and was born in Cambridge. She works as an actress, writer, producer, and comedian. She is currently gearing up for the release of her OTT web series titled Never Have I Ever.