Times Richa Chadha And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Worked Together In Various Movies

Richa Chadha is flying high after the release of her recent movie Panga. The actor has collaborated with quite a few actors in various movies, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of them. Both Richa Chadha and Nawazuddin have worked together on various projects. Let us take a look at some of the movies where Richa Chadha and Nawazuddin have worked together.

Times when Richa Chadha worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Gangs of Wasseypur

The plot of the movie is about a fight between Gangster (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sultan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) that leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur. The movie had a budget of ₹9.2 crores and it earned ₹27 crores at the box office. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Faizal Khan and Richa Chadha played the role of Nagma Khatoon in the crime film.

Gangs of Wasseypur 2

After the success of part 1, the makers decided to make another part of the film. The movie released in 2012, which is the same year Gangs of Wasseypur released. The crime film received mixed reviews for the second instalment.

Ghoomketu

The movie is about an aspiring writer from a small town who runs away to Mumbai to achieve his dreams. Richa Chadha played the role of Pagaliya in the film and Nawazuddin played the role of Ghoomketu. Richa Chadha and Nawazuddin were praised for their roles in the film.

Shorts

The movie Shorts is a compilation of five short films that are directed by Vasan Bala, Anubhuti Kashyap, Shlok Sharma and Gitanjali Rao and Neeraj Ghaywan. The short films have been given five different names, Sujata, Mehfuz, Audacity, Epilogue, and Shor. Unlike the other movies in the list where Richa and Nawazuddin shared screen space, this movie featured the actors in two different stories. Nawazuddin Siddiqui acted in the movie Mehfuz while Richa Chaddha acted in Epilogue.

