Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets A Warm Welcome In Anini As He Graces REH Festival, See Pics

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently visited Anini, the headquarters of the Dibang Valley in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Sacred Games actor attended the REH Festival of the Idus tribe. Nawaz attended the festival along with Arunachal Pradesh's CM, Pema Khandu and the two stayed there for two days. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's pictures from the festival.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu

Overjoyed with the warm welcome by the locals, the Manjhi – The Mountain Man actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Twitter and wrote, “It ws a lifetime moment celebrating #REH Festival & knowing d rare & beautiful form of art in d mesmerising Valley of Dibang in #Anini wid d energetic & dashing CM @PemaKhanduBJP. It ws n honor to spend 2 days wid u & witness ur love & care 4 ur people like an elder brother.“ Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tweet.

It ws a lifetime moment celebrating #REH Festival & knowing d rare & beautiful form of art in d mesmerising Valley of Dibang in #Anini wid d energetic & dashing CM @PemaKhanduBJP

It ws n honor to spend 2 days wid u & witness ur love & care 4 ur people like an elder brother. pic.twitter.com/QMaJFsakkI — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 5, 2020

The REH Festival is celebrated to solicit the success and progress of your loved ones and the local occupation, agriculture. The three-day picturesque festival included rituals inherited from forefathers, traditional dances by men and women of all ages, varieties of local cuisines and folklore which are passed through the generations by word of mouth. REH, celebrated during February and July, is the most significant festival for the Idu Mishmi tribe of the state.

In the recent past, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also acknowledged by two honours, Golden Dragon Award and The Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival. He was esteemed for his cinematic excellence in the International market. On the industrial front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has eight films in his kitty among which The Serious Men, No Man’s Land and Raat Akeli Hai are in the list to name a few.

Pic courtesy: PR agency

