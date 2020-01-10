The Debate
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Shiv Sena Founder In 'Thackeray'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' is a biopic on Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray. Read and watch Nawazuddin's best moments from the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created a place for himself in the Hindi film industry after delivering leading roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kick. He is known for movies like Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

The actor is also known for his role in the Netflix original series, Sacred Games. He played the role of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the film Thackeray. Read to know the best scenes of Nawaz from the film.

Babri Masjid Court Scene

The turning point of the entire three-hour-film is when the belligerent leader stands in front of the court and declares that his party workers have contributed to the demolition of Babri Masjid. Through the scene, one can say that Thackeray was not the man to mince his words. The discussion between Nawaz and advocate is just amazingly shown along with powerful dialogues.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Other B-town Actors Who Are Loved By Netflix

Thackeray Democracy speech in court

Nawaz shares his views and thoughts on what democracy is. The actor describes different laws for different religions. He also states that if democracy is equal for everyone, then why he would not follow its rules. He also includes his views on Kashmiri Pandits when they were asked to leave Kashmir and the problems they have faced.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Mr Khan From Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani'

The country is always first for me

During the meet with Indira Gandhi in the film, the actor shows his love for the country. The actor says that the country was and will be the first and then Maharashtra. He also leaves his stable job at the 'Press', as his strong voice towards the political leaders was not supported, and brings in his own weekly magazine titled 'Marmik', through which he launches scathing attacks on leaders such as Morarji Desai. 

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Played A Cop In Raees; Here Are His Best Moments From The Film

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Moments As Chand Nawab In Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

 

 

 

