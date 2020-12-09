Ananya Panday's Instagram With Astro Indicates 'someone Has Been Naughtier This Year'

The Khaali Peeli actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a picture of her most favourite time of the year. She was indicating about Christmas and how it is soon approaching. She also captioned her post stating that someone has been naughtier this year when compared if she and her dog Astro are compared. She posted a series of pictures with her dog Astro where she could be seen attempting to put a Christmas themed hairband on Astro's head. She captioned her post stating "One of us has definitely been naughtier this year #FavouriteTimeOfTheYear #TisTheSeason." Fans simply loved this adorable pic of Ananya with her dog, check out her pics.

Many of her friends even commented on her post that she shared a while ago. Ananya often posts pictures with her dogs Astro and Fudge on her social media account. While captioning this post she used the Chritsmas reference when she says that someone has been naughty this year, as according to the legends, Santa Claus makes a list of naughty and good kids on Christmas, and the kids who have behaved well throughout the year get gifts from Santa Claus.

Image credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday has been sharing glimpses of her current days as she is spending all her time decorating the Christmas tree. It is apparently her favourite time of the year. An hour ago, she shared snippets of clips which showed she and her sister Rysa decorating the Christmas tree.

Image credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Ananya Panday had earlier featured in the Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli earlier this year. She featured opposite Ishaan Khatter in the action-comedy film. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie as well as an untitled Vijay Deverakonda starrer Puri Jagannadh project as well. Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on the Kareena Kapoor Khan-hosted radio show What Women Want as well where she talked about how she is handling the constant trolling and criticism that she is subjected to.

