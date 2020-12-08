Ananya Panday's Photo With Sister And Father Is Cuteness Overload; Fans Call Her A Doll

Recently, Bhavana Pandey’s post on Instagram created a buzz all over the internet when she posted an adorable throwback picture of her family including her husband Chunky Panday and daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. As Bhavana keeps sharing some cherishing memories on her Instagram, she added another adorable one to her list. Let’s have a look at the cute picture of Ananya, Chunky Panday and Rysa Panday.

Bhavana Pandey’s family in one frame

Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana took to her Instagram handle and posted this lovely memory from the childhood days of her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday with their father. In the picture, Chunky Panday can be seen holding Ananya to his left while Rysa Panday in his right arm with love. While Rysa was posing like a pro in a pink princess dress, Ananya Panday can be seen with a smile wearing a white tank top with a pair of blue denim. Their father Chunky can be seen in a black t-shirt and trying to speak something while he was getting clicked by his wife. In the caption, Bhavana posted three heart emojis for her three loved ones present in the photo. She also added a hashtag #straightintothecamera in her caption.

All the fans came rushing to the comment section in order to pour in some love for the father-daughter trio. They swamped the comment area with tons of heart and kiss emojis. One of the fans also mentioned how Ananya and Rysa looked lovely like dolls while Chunky looked just ‘wow’. Some of Bhavana Pandey’s friends also took to Instagram and said how gorgeous the picture was and how adorable the three looked. Let’s have a look at some of the comments by the fans.

As Bhavana Pandey loves sharing adorable nostalgic pictures of her family, she posted this recently in which her entire family can be seen together. In the photo, Bhavana can be seen sitting along with her husband and her little daughters, Rysa and Ananya Panday. While Chunky, Bhavana and Ananya Panday can be seen in cute yellow attires, little Rysa Panday was seen in a pink dress with a grumpy expression on her face. In the caption, she made fun of their hair and said that it was blow-dried hair and they didn't care.

Image Source- Bhavana Panday Instagram

