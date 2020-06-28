Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic' And Other Comedy Movies By Todd Strauss-Schulson

Todd Strauss-Schulson is one of the popular directors in Hollywood, having directed many memorable films throughout his career. Apart from being a director, he is also a screenwriter, producer, editor, and cinematographer. Take a look at a list of comedy movies directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, which also includes a movie with Priyanka Chopra.

Todd Strauss-Schulson's movies

Isn't It Romantic

The plot of the film is about Natalie, who finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy world after dealing with an accident. The cast of the movie includes Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra. Rebel Wilson plays the role of Natalie and Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Isabella in the film. Isn't It Romantic has received 70 % Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is bankrolled by Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. Isn't It Romantic gained mixed reviews from the audience.

The Final Girls

The plot of the movie is about a group of girls who accidentally get transported into a movie that they had come to watch. Later, a series of terrific adventures await them. Todd Strauss-Schulson's film gained positive reviews from the audience. The cast of the film includes Taissa Farmiga, Malin Åkerman, Adam DeVine, Thomas Middleditch, Alia Shawkat, Alexander Ludwig and Nina Dobrev. The Final Girls is produced by Michael London and Janice Williams and written by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. The Final Girls also offers up a slew of endlessly likeable characters, accoridng to many fans. The comedy slasher film has received 70 % Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas is the third instalment of the Harold & Kumar series. The plot of the movie is written by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The film is a sequel to the 2008 film Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The movie gained positive reviews from the audience. The cast of the film includes John Cho, Kal Penn, Neil Patrick Harris, Danny Trejo, Danneel Harris, Elias Koteas, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Thomas Lennon and other actors. The plot of the movie is about Harold and Kumar who go on a journey to find a replacement for a damaged Christmas tree.

