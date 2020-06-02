Priyanka Chopra's Most Romantic Films That You Can Watch Amid Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra marked her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Priyanka played the lead role in Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar in 2003. The Bajirao Mastani actor not only carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry but has also made a name for herself in Hollywood. Known for her stellar performance and portrayal of strong characters, Priyanka has worked with almost every big production house to date. Therefore, here is a list of her best romantic films of all time.

Andaaz

Priyanka Chopra debuted as a lead in Andaaz which was released in the year 2003. The romantic film featured Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. The movie was helmed by Raj Kanwar and bankrolled by Suneel Darshan. The plot of the film revolved around Akshay Kumar’s character Raj, a pilot who has loved Kajal (Lara Dutta) since childhood. However, Kajal loves another man, Karan (played by Aman Verma), and gets married to him.

Later, heartbroken, Raj tries to move on by getting engaged to Jiya (Priyanka Chopra). But Kajal, in a twist of fate, comes back into Raj’s life as a widow and hence, Raj has to re-examine his feelings for her while staying committed to another. The film was a box-office success, and Priyanka also won Best Female Debut Award at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi revolved around the story of two roommates (Akshay and Salman) who fall in love with the same girl (Priyanka Chopra). Sameer Malhotra (played by Salman Khan) is destroyed after his break-up. He shifts to Goa and falls in love with Rani (Priyanka Chopra). Sameer makes every attempt to impress her, but Sunny (Akshay Kumar), his roommate, ruins them all. Although Rani is furious with Sameer’s mistakes, she is inclined towards him. So, she has to choose between both of them. Directed by David Dhawan, the film received immense praise from fans for its direction, costumes and the lead actors’ performance. The film was a massive hit at the box office and won several accolades.

Isn’t It Romantic?

Featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra as the main protagonists, Isn’t It Romantic? is the story of a young woman, who is disenchanted with love and later mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, the film released in 2019 and was bankrolled by Rebel Wilson. The successful hit film also marks Priyanka Chopra’s first American rom-com movie.

