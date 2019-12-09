Top 2019 Bollywood Movies That Were Women-oriented

Nowadays Bollywood films are moving from the clichéd hero lead films to more content-driven movies. Filmmakers today do not shun from having a female actor in the lead cast. With the success of such films, it can be safely said that the audience is not complaining either. In the year 2019, too, Bollywood witnessed numerous female-centered films.

Here is look at some of the best female-oriented movies released in 2019

1. Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is all set to hit the theatres on December 13 with yet another hard-hitting story. The film traces the story of a man who goes on assaulting and murdering a woman and how Rani’s character desperately tries to catch him. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani. The film is widely anticipated by a lot of people due to the worldwide success of its predecessor.

2. Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is probably one of the top woman-centric films to be made in Bollywood until now. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the story is about two real-life octogenarian sharpshooters. The film was reportedly an average hit at the box office. But Tushar Hiranandani’s direction paired with the powerful dialogues in the film and a strong storyline is what makes the film a must-watch.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is one of the first films to showcase lesbian relationships on a mainstream level. The film traced the story of Sweety Chaudhary and her struggles in coming out to her family and society. The film was reportedly a hit at the box office.

4. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an epic periodical drama film based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Rani Lakshmi Bai is one of the first female freedom fighters to start a rebellion against the British. The film follows her life from her birth till she becomes one of the biggest warriors in the history of India.

