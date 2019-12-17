Top 5 Christmas Movies And Family Drama Shows To Watch This Season

Christmas times call out for comfortable blankets, hot chocolate, and binge-watching shows and films. An at-home movie marathon seems like a go-to option for many. There are a lot of movies and shows one can watch, though not all the content would be appropriate for a family movie gathering. When it comes to huge family gatherings and movie times, there are many shows and movies that one can watch. Listed below are some of the best Christmas movies and family shows that one can watch.

Best Family Drama: Top 5 Christmas movies and shows

1) The Holiday

This film is perfect for holidays and Christmas. It is widely considered to be one of the best Christmas movies of all time. The film revolves around the lives of two women who live in two different cities with completely different lives decide to swap apartments. The film stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in prominent roles. The film is an absolute roller coaster filled with fun and thrill.

2) Home Alone

This film is for all those families with kids. This is one of the best family drama movies. It is also a great film for Christmas and the holiday season. The movie revolves around a child called Kevin McCallister who is forgotten by his family and is forced to battle a couple of dimwit thieves. It is an absolute must-watch film filled with humor and mischief.

3) Sugar Rush Christmas

For all those who love baking and Christmas, this show is great to watch. This is one show that can not only hook on the kids but adults too. Each episode comprises different challenges and the show only gets more interesting with the different challenges that the contestants face every now and then.

4) Merry Happy Whatever

Another show that is great to watch during the holidays. This show is all about family drama during the holidays. The show revolves around a father who tries to work his stress out when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas. The show is available on Netflix.

5) Three Days of Christmas

This is a perfect Christmas watch. This is one of the best family drama shows to watch this holiday season. The show revolves around four sisters who deal with several family secrets. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

