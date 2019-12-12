4 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies To Watch With Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season!

The Hallmark Channel is an American pay television network. Hallmark lines up Christmas movies every year. Here we have compiled a list of 4 best Christmas movies to binge-watch with your family this holiday season-

Best Hallmark movies to watch this Christmas holiday

Write before Christmas

This love story is one of the best Christmas movies. The story revolves around a single lady’s life. In the movie, she sends out Christmas cards to five important people in her life. She sends out the letters to her aunt, her son, a pop star Jax, her music teacher, and her best friend. During this process, she meets a special someone. The movie is directed by Pat Williams.

Christmas Under the Stars

This is a story of a man named Nick, played by Jesse Metcalfe, who loses his job before Christmas arrives. He gets really frustrated and feels lost. Later, he meets a single mother, named Julie Gibbons (Autumn Reeser) and her son Matt, who is adopted. Nick eventually falls in love with Julie in the end. The movie is directed by Allan Harmon. This movie is one of the best Christmas movies of the year.

A Christmas Duet

The lead actors, Rome Flynn and Chaley Rose have shown their best performance in this movie. Averie (Chaley Rose) and Jessee (Rome Flynn) come together after a really long time and reunites for a duet song. The spirit of Christmas eventually brings them back close again. The movie is directed by Catherine Cyran.

Merry and Bright

This Christmas movie is directed by Gary Yates. Merry and Bright Candy Cane company owner Cate meets a mysterious man during the busy Christmas period and assumes that he is the man with whom her mother is trying to set her up with. The movie features Andrew Walker, Jodie Sweetin, Nancy Sorel, and Paul Essiembre in the lead

