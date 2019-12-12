Christmas Movies On Hulu | Enjoy The Best With Your Family And Friends This Festive Season

Christmas is the most joyous time of the year when you meet your loved ones and celebrate the occasion with candies and treats. However, there are also various Christmas movies on Hulu that you can enjoy with your friends and family. Hulu is a U.S based subscription video streaming service. It streams different series and popular movies, including Christmas movies that are worth watching. The 3 best movies that you can enjoy this holiday season on Hulu are:

3 best Christmas movies to watch on Hulu:

An accidental Christmas

This Christmas movie was directed by Fred Olen Rey. You will meet Jason and Vicky Wright in this movie. They are a separated couple but their children don’t accept their separation and try their best to get them back together. The movie features Cynthia Gibb and David Millbern as lead actors.

Christmas in the heartland

Christmas in the Heartland was directed by Harvey Lowry. The movie was released in the year 2017. The movie shows teenagers Kara and Jessie strike an unlikely friendship while on a plane ride. Forced to spend the holidays with relatives in the same small town, the girls are planning a plan to switch places for Christmas. Soon Jessie finds herself living lavishly with the wealthy grandparents of Kara, while Kara begins to bond with the fun, quirky grandmother of Jessie and the most genuine, modest family she ever knew.

Chasing Christmas

The movie was directed by Ron Oliver. The movie features Andrea Roth, Tom Arnold, Leslie Jordan, Brittney Wilson as leads. When Jack refuses to celebrate Christmas, the Yuletide Affairs Bureau is sending Christmas past ghosts to change his mind. When one of the ghosts takes him back to Christmas around 1965 and refuses to leave, forcing Jack to chase Christmas back through time to get home. This is when things start to get complicated.

