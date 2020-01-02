'Raanjhanaa': Top 9 Dialogues From The Film That Will Make You Fall In Love Again

It has been more than six years since Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa hit the screens. This romantic drama movie featured Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. Dhanush marked his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa. The previous year, Sonam shared a picture on her Instagram handle as she took a trip down memory lane. She stated how close this movie had been to her heart and thanked the whole team.

Set in Benaras, Raanjhanaa stars Sonam Kapoor as Zoya, while Dhanush portrays Kundan. In this one-sided love story, Kundan is head over heels in love with Zoya. As Zoya intends to marry Abhay’s character Akram, Kundan obsesses over to win her heart. We have listed down some of Raanjhaana’s best dialogues that will make you fall in love again:

Best dialogues from Raanjhanaa:

Humein apne gaal pe thappad se zyada uske gaap pe pappi ka sukh tha… Kundan says that after Zoya slapped across his face. When Zoya is travelling on a rickshaw with her friend, Dhanush says, “Aye rickshaw wale, paise mat lena madam se, Bhabhi hai tumhari.” Dhanush says to Murari, “Yaar bahut sundar hai.. matlab Katrina Kaif fail hai.” To which Murari replies, “Haan Katrina hi hai..na tujhe Katrina pehchaanti hai.. aur na ye.” Murari consoles Kundan, “Gali ke laundo ka pyaar aksar doctor aur engineer le jaate hain…dil chhota na kar.” To this Kundan replies, “Ye Benares hai launde yahan bhi nahi jeeta toh phir kahan jeetega?” "Ek baat main samajh gaya hoon… Ladki aur rocket apko kahin bhi le ja sakte hain" Murari says to Kundan, "Tumhara pyaar nah ho gaya… UPSC ka exam ho gaya.. 10 saal se pass hi nahi ho raha.” Namaz mein woh thi par aisa laga ki dua humari qubool ho gayi… Zoya to Kundan, “Duniya thookegi mujhpe agar pyaar kar liya tujhse… par dekh pyaar kar hi liya na…" Kundan breathed his last saying this, “Phir uthenge kisi dinn ussi Ganga kinaare… damru bajaane ko … ussi Benares ki galiyon mein daud jaane ko… kisi Zoya ke ishq mein phir padh jaane ko…"

