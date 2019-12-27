Swara Bhasker Mentions Himanshu Sharma As She Reunites With Raanjhaana Co-star Mohd Ayyub

If Swara Bhasker is a popular name today, two movies at the beginning of her career played a big role in her success, Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa. Apart from director Aanand L Rai, write Himanshu Sharma had a major role to play in these ventures. Swara not only acted as per the story and dialogues written by Himanshu, but the two were reportedly dating for a while.

However, the couple allegedly parted ways earlier this year. While the duo has not opened up on the rumoured break-up, Swara mentioned Himanshu Sharma recently in a tweet, stating that his dialogue from Raanjhanaa turned out to be ‘prophetic’ on the occasion of her reunion with her co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub recently came together at an event. As one fan expressed their delight over the reunion, along with a dialogue from the movie, writing to the actor, “Delighted to see you guys together after #Raanjhana for a great cause. More power to you. ‘’Hum khoon bahaye, tum aasoon bahao ... saali aashiqui na ho gayi ... laathi charge ho gaya’’ ... Raanjhana.” Swara replied that #HimanshuSharma ‘s dialogues turned out to be Prophetic !”

Here’s the tweet

#HimanshuSharma ‘s dialogues turned out to be Prophetic ! 🙈🙈😞😞 https://t.co/5PfJ8fUNqw — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 26, 2019

After Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Swara and Himanshu worked together in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The duo used to be spotted together earlier but barely share the spotlight anymore after their reported breakup in July this year. Both had refused to comment on the breakup at that time and have continued to remain mum on the subject.

On the professional front, Himanshu has worked with Aanand L Rai on Zero, while Swara is currently shooting for the movie Sheer Qorma, also starring Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.

