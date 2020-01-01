Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional Post Recalling Past Decade, Anand Ahuja Calls It 'scandalous'

2019 is past and 2020 is now present. The transition is always celebrated with fanfare, and it was not any different for the Bollywood stars as well. The stars of the film industry, especially the couples, have gone out of Mumbai and most of them have headed abroad to celebrate.

Three couples, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal coming together in Switizerland was one of the highlights of this New Year. But the other couples too had their own ways to celebrate.

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrated in Rome along with the former’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The Neerja star and her husband celebrated the occasion by sharing a kiss as the brilliant backdrop of the city added to beauty of the moment.

Apart from the endearing moment for the couple, Sonam recalled the decade as well. The actor wrote how the decade was ‘most brilliant’ for her, after working in ‘incredible films’ with ‘amazing people’, making three films and launching a fashion label with Rhea Kapoor, and finding her soulmate in Anand Ahuja. Conveying her gratitude to her family and friends, she wrote how her biggest learning of the year was that the paths with the right intentions is what one must always take.

Here’s what she wrote:

“This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way!”

What was interesting was that Anand poked fun at the post, perhaps referring to their kiss, writing ‘scandalousssssss’ . However, that was not the reaction of her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who showered love on the couple.

