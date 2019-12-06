Sholay To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Bollywood Classic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Movies have the power to influence masses on a large scale. Be it devotional, patriotic or romantic Bollywood has given us a few classic movies that most in the country must have watched. We have listed down a few Bollywood classic movies for you. If you didn’t watch these movies, then you do not know Bollywood at all.

Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action-adventure movie directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie is bankrolled by G.P. Sippy. The plot of Sholay revolves around the life of a notorious and ruthless bandit who murders the family of a former police officer. The officer then enlists the services of two outlaws to capture the bandit. Sholay features Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Sholay is also considered as one of the best classic Indian films of all the time. It has also ranked in the 2002 British Film Insitute’s list of Top 10 Indian Films of all the time.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a 1978 drama movie helmed and bankrolled by B.R. Chopra. The plot of Patni Patni Aur Woh revolves around a guy who is happily married. Twist arise when he appoints a female personal assistant for himself and ends up falling in love with her. He cheats on his wife. Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Vidya Sinha in primary roles. The remake of the movie has released today with the same title. The remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Mudassar Aziz.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 Hindi family-drama film. The movie was helmed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Yash Johar. The story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is based on the life of Rahul who after marrying a poor woman is disowned by his father and moves to London to build a new life. After a few years, his younger brother Rohan tries to bring Rahul back home and completes his mission of reuniting the family again. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles.

Maine Pyar Kia

Maine Pyar Kia is a 1989 Hindi language romantic drama movie. The movie was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and was produced by Tarachand Barjatya. The plot of Maine Pyar Kia revolves around the life of lovebirds Prem and Suman. After Suman’s father leaves her in the care of his family friend while he is travelling abroad, she falls in love with Prem. However, in order to marry Suman, Prem has to prove to her father that he is not the same as his own dad. Maine Pyar Kia stars Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Alok Nath and Rajeev Verma in significant roles.

