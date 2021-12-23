Trailer For Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan Starrer 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' Out | WATCH

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is out, giving minute details of the whole cast, which includes renowned faces like Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Naseeruddin Shah.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the Kaun Banegi Shikharwati plot, where Raja Mrityunjay (Naseeruddin Shah) wants to save Shikharwati, his palace and gives this duty to his four daughters. The Raja sends a letter to all his daughters and somehow they agree to come to the palace.

The web series revolves around a crazy family riot where the four sisters do not talk with each other. All of them will have to showcase their talents by performing some tasks, and the one who wins will be the King of Shikarwati, but the royal contest intensifies to a level that the tasks change into a war.

Lara Dutta has shared the trailer on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "Get ready to witness the biggest Con-Test of the year. #KaunBanegiShikharwati premieres 7th Jan’22 on @zee5."

Stars in their active roles

The web series stars Lara Dutta as Rajkumari Devyani alias 'Madam Kadki', Soha Ali Khan as Rajkumari Gayatri alias 'The Sanskaari One', Kritika Kamra as Rajkumari Kaamini alias 'Kaafi Trending', Anya Singh as Rajkumari Uma alias 'Total Nazuk', Raghubir Yadav as Mishra Ji alias 'Shikharwati ke Birbal', and Naseeruddin Shah as Raja Mrityunjay alias 'The Nalayak King'. The much-awaited web series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

Before this, Lara Dutta had also shared the teaser of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which gave a glimpse of the whole cast. The actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Hum toh #Shikharwati ke liye nikal hi gaye hai, aap bhi aa jao, Raja se bulawa aaya hai! #KaunBanegiShikharwati coming this January 2022 on @ZEE5 (sic)".

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who is active on social media, had also posted the same 40-second clip on her Instagram handle with the same caption. The Kaun Banegi Shikharwati trailer suggests that director Gauravv K Chawla has leftno stone unturned to make the show a riveting watch.

(Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram)