Trainer Who Spoke To Sushant Singh Days Before Death, Claims, 'he Was Different With Rhea'

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer in a sting operation stated that things with the actor were 'pretty different' since the time he started being with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The trainer in the video also alleged that Sushant's medication was administered by Rhea.

Samee Ahmed, Sushant's trainer in the sting investigation is heard saying, "I spoke to Sushant on 1st June. He called me because he got to know that I lost my mother and he was talking to me about it and he told me if I needed anything, then I should visit his home, asked me to take care of my father. He was very close to me and my mom. But after 2 weeks I got shocking news..."

He also alleged, "The medication that the doctor was giving... even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn't know about the counselling session, didn't know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?"

ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's trainer questions medication, says 'Rhea administered drugs'

Talking about Sushant, Samee Ahmed who trained the actor for about 5 years, says, "He was very hard working. People didn't believe that Sushant even after eating junk was able to build his body in a holistic way."

WATCH THE STING OPERATION HERE:

Rhea Chakraborty's U-turn: From asking for CBI probe to plea in SC to move case to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty booked

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor's death investigation, moved the apex court earlier in the day. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter-petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had informed on Wednesday that they had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. They claimed that the investigation by Mumbai Police, was still pending.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was revealed that they had registered a First Information Report against Rhea and five other under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Somebody in Mumbai police helping Rhea, says family lawyer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.