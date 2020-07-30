Rhea Chakraborty's U-turn: From Asking For CBI Probe To Plea In SC To Move Case To Mumbai

The probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has become murkier by the day with the latest, unexpected, move by actor Rhea Chakraborty to block Bihar Police from investigating the actor's mysterious death. Her actions are surprisingly in complete contrast to her appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, just 14 days ago, for a CBI probe into Sushant's death. It seemingly did not bode well for her when Sushant's family in Bihar registered an FIR against her and five others with accusations of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, manipulation and many such charges.

On July 16, Rhea had shared a picture of Sushant's smiling face on her social media handle and tagged the Home Minister in a note where she seemingly had "the interest of justice" while demanding a CBI enquiry. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate"

While the nation stood by her, she also expressed her overwhelming emotions on the premiere of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara through social media. However, in a momentous first response, Sushant's family spoke out through an FIR filed at Patna on Tuesday, July 28 against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's father KK Singh booked Rhea, her parents, her brother and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.

Sushant’s father claimed that Rhea had distanced Sushant from the family; made him consume an overdose of medicines; threatened to leak his medical details to the media, if he objected to her; discouraged him from professional and property dealings, stole his money and other valuables. He also questioned the transfer of Rs.15 crore from Sushant's account to an unknown account amid the lockdown, eventually referring to the suicide as a 'well-planned conspiracy'.

With such grave allegations levied upon Rhea, she has now retaliated with a writ petition to the Supreme Court urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending. Following this, Sushant's family's lawyer has filed a caveat on Thursday morning that no decision should be taken without hearing them first. Mumbai Police investigation into Sushant's death has, so far, been inconclusive as they have recorded statements of about 40 personalities from the film industry and have only ascertained "no foul play" in the alleged suicide case.

