Treat As Representation Plea Against Release Of Movie On Tanhaji: HC Asks CBFC

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to treat as a representation a plea alleging that upcoming Bollywood film 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior', starring Ajay Devgan, does not show the true lineage of Tanhaji. Justice Navin Chawla said the plea was "premature" as the movie was yet to be certified for public viewing and asked the CBFC to treat the petition as a representation in accordance with law.

With the direction, the court disposed off the petition by Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh, a society, which had sought a direction to CBFC to not grant a certificate for public viewing to the film if the true lineage of Tanhaji Malusare is not shown in it. Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'simha' (lion), was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji.

Salman Khan's reaction to Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji trailer will leave you in splits

The petitioner society alleged that the makers of the film are incorrectly showing Tanhaji as belonging to the Maratha community when he in fact was a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli. It claimed that the film, scheduled to be released on January 10, "deliberately concealed" the true lineage of Tanhaji "for political and commercial gains". The petition further claimed that the Koli community had sent several representations to the CBFC to ensure that the film is not released without showing the true lineage of Tanhaji, but no action has been taken by the censor board.

Ajay Devgn breaks silence on 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' row

ABOUT THE FILM

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut. Ajay Devgn plays the titular role of a Maratha warrior in the 17th century. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Uday Bhan. The movie traces the story of Tanhaji’s battle against the Mughals. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been described as ‘4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire!’ by the makers. The movie also stars Kajol in the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji Malusare. Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and others complete the cast of the movie. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and T-Series.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.